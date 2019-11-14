Walmart in Valley, Ala. reopens after suspect sets fire inside

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Walmart in East Alabama has reopened after police say a man set a fire inside the building in October.
The Chambers County Development Authority said Tuesday that the store, located on 19th Avenue in Valley, Alabama, is officially open.
Investigators allege 28-year-old Troy Maloy Brown set a fire inside the store by lighting a grocery cart of paper products and cardboard on fire and pushing it inside. Brown was arrested for second-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and first-degree criminal mischief.
