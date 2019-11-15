Body found on Southview Dr. in Auburn identified as missing Taiwanese Auburn student

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A body found on Southview Dr. in Auburn has been identified as missing Taiwanese Auburn student Chih-Kai Lai.
Lai’s body was found in a shed behind a residence in the 500 block of Southview Dr. in Auburn on Sunday, Nov. 10. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparisons.
Lai appeared to be living in the shed in which his body was found, according to the Auburn Police Department.
At this time, Auburn police do not expect foul play to have been a factor in Lai’s death.
“I want to thank the Auburn Police, Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences, SBI of ALEA, and the FBI for their diligent work to bring us this far in this investigation," said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Representatives with Auburn University released the following statement,
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or 334- 501-3100.
