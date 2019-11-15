Drier and Warmer for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very dreary and wet Friday, our forecast will clear out and warm up as we get you ready for the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Look for decreasing clouds on Saturday and a mostly sunny sky by Sunday with no chance of additional rain. For next week, I'm going with a slow warming trend with highs in the low to mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will probably hold off until NEXT weekend with some showers and perhaps a few storms rolling back in here by next Saturday and Sunday.