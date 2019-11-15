Family honors first responders with free meals in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A restaurant group in the Chattahoochee Valley honored first responders on Thursday.
The Pezold Family of McDonald’s offered a free combo meal to all first responders who came to McDonald’s in uniform at locations in Columbus, Phenix City, Hogansville, Valley, and LaGrange.
"This is great. Anytime that business owners, anytime that citizens recognize the officers, the other first responders, it's great,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren. “A lot of time, they just thank us. Officers get there because it's their job. The owners, the citizens have gone above and beyond to thank these officers and the officers are very appreciative."
The free meal was the family’s way of saying thanks for all that first responders do.
