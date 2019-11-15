Former WTVM General Manager passes away a day shy of his 94th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A WTVM alum and former General Manager has passed away at the age of 93.
Joe Windsor passed away on Nov. 14, just a day shy of what would have been his 94th birthday.
Windsor served as the General Manager of WTVM from 1962 to 1970.
More importantly, he served the U.S. in World War II and received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and many other awards.
WTVM News Leader 9 would like to wish our deepest condolences to Windsor’s family in the passing of our former colleague.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.