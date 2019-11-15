LaGrange police investigating overnight armed robbery on West Point Rd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for three people after an overnight armed robbery.
Officers were dispatched to the Summit Store in the 2500 block of West Point Rd. at approximately 1:16 a.m.
The clerk reported to police that just a few minutes earlier three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and jackets entered the store. The trio then reportedly pulled handguns on the clerk and demanded money.
The suspects fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported during this robbery.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706- 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
