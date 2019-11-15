Lee Co. DA takes aim at Montgomery Co. over Yazeed’s bond

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes took aim at Montgomery County in a response to Ibraheem Yazeed’s request to have his bond reconsidered.
Yazeed is being held without bond on a charge of kidnapping first degree in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
In the response, the district attorney said Yazeed shouldn’t be allowed to transfer to Montgomery County because that is where he evaded prosecution and was allowed to remain free “by the least restrictive means possible and he rewarded Montgomery County’s allowance for bond by coming to Lee County and Kidnapping Aniah Blanchard.”
Hughes also said Yazeed was trying to get back to Montgomery “because that is where he has friends and where he has been allowed to evade prosecution.”
Yazeed’s attorney filed a motion Thursday requesting Yazeed be given bond and be transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The attorney said Yazeed was receiving death threats in the Lee County Jail and was in solitary confinement for his security.
Hughes said there is no evidence was given to support the claim that Yazeed is being threatened, and Yazeed’s own motion showed the Lee County Jail has addressed the safety concerns by placing him into protective custody.
Yazeed’s attorney also said claims Yazeed has an extensive history of violent crimes are false, and Yazeed’s criminal record contains no convictions for any violent charge.
Before his arrest in the Lee County case, Yazeed was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case in Montgomery.
Yazeed has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.
Blanchard was reported missing Oct. 24, and the search for her is ongoing.
