Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam calls targeting school district employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new phone scam has people across the county on high alert after people are reporting they got a call claiming they have to pay $1,000 for missing jury duty.
“It’s just sad that the variable changes a little and the scam changes. I think the best thing we can do is educate the public,” says Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
The communications director for the Muscogee County School District says they’ve had multiple reports for the month of November of school district employees receiving scam calls. It’s an attempt to scare people into paying money by telling them they missed jury duty.
“They say that they missed court or jury duty. They’re usually then instructed to either pay a sum of money over the phone or they tell you to stay on the phone until whatever transaction is completed,” says Tompkins.
The latest call was made to a middle school math teacher in Muscogee County.
Shalon Gillespie says the person on the other end of the phone verified her address and previous address and then told her that she owed $1,000 for missing jury duty.
She says shortly after, she was given case numbers by the person on the other end of the phone who went by Major Walker.
“I don’t have a Major Walker at all,” says Tompkins.
The case numbers were for her arrest. She says she received a phone call at her job instructing her to leave work and go to the police station for her arrest. She says an officer at her school took the phone and asked the scammer for their identification.
The scammers ended the call and that’s when they knew it was a scam.
“We might send you a letter or something in the mail, but we certainly won’t call you on the phone and tell you that you missed court. We would never ever call you and ask you for money over the phone,” says Tompkins
Tompkins says it’s a lesson for those who may receive a call from scammers to contact the sheriff’s office after getting a call.
“Get a callback number from that person and call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.”
She says normally, people are hesitant or ashamed to report scammers if they’ve fallen victim. Tompkins says reporting the issue can possibly save you from losing money to a scammer.
