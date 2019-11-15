New veterans home aims to lower homeless veteran population in Chattahoochee Valley

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Branches VA Homes for Veterans held their grand opening Thursday morning. They will house up to 10 homeless veterans at once who have little to no family support.
“I know a lot of vets that are homeless, still, and have been homeless so, for us to have this in this area to me is outstanding," said Louis York, Ret. Army Veteran.
According the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as of January 2019, 24% of veterans in Alabama are homeless and 44% of Georgia veterans are homeless.
Owner and Operator Modell McKenzie started a pilot program nearly six years ago.
“The need for housing for the veterans here in this area is great so, that led us to build this home," she explained.
McKenzie shares her goal for the new veterans home.
“To give them a home, to give them the opportunity to feel apart of a family, to help them meet their needs, the ADLs, and a support system. They deserve it. They served and sacraficed for this country so, there’s no reason for them to be homeless and living out in the cold," she said,
United States Air Force Veteran Lisa Sellars hopes this new veterans home will set an example.
“This will not cover all vets, but we got to start somewhere. As long as we have a good start maybe will start continuing to realize hey, it’s a good idea let’s continue to do this and help because there’s several veterans that need the help," Sellars said.
The veterans home takes referrals through the Residential Care Program and from case managers at the hospital and Adult Protective Services. The new home has to pass one final check from the VA’s Community Residential Care Program before they can start accepting residents.
