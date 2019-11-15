Phenix City capital murder suspect arrested in Ohio

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man suspected of a Phenix City capital murder taking place in early October has been taken into custody in Ohio.
37-year-old Timothy Lamar Hayes is being charged with capital murder in the Oct. 5 shooting death of 27-year-old Tremaine Markell Hutchinson.
Witnesses described seeing a small grey or blue SUV and the passenger of that vehicle shooting the victim.
Hayes was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s service in Ohio on Nov. 14 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in a coordinated effort between the Phenix City Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and the Ohio Marshal’s Task Force.
He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail as he awaits extradition.
Once returned to Phenix City, Hayes will be given a preliminary court date.
