Phenix City capital murder suspect arrested in Ohio
By Alex Jones | November 15, 2019 at 8:28 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:29 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man suspected of a Phenix City capital murder taking place in early October has been taken into custody in Ohio.

37-year-old Timothy Lamar Hayes is being charged with capital murder in the Oct. 5 shooting death of 27-year-old Tremaine Markell Hutchinson.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 5th St. South at approximately 4:15 p.m. where they found a man, later identified as Hutchinson, unresponsive and laying in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described seeing a small grey or blue SUV and the passenger of that vehicle shooting the victim.

Hayes was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s service in Ohio on Nov. 14 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in a coordinated effort between the Phenix City Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and the Ohio Marshal’s Task Force.

He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail as he awaits extradition.

Once returned to Phenix City, Hayes will be given a preliminary court date.

