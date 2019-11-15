Piedmont Columbus Regional opens new satellite clinic for transplant patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new satellite clinic has opened in Columbus.
The Piedmont Transplant Institute at Columbus Regional will operate monthly for kidney and liver patients. One patient said the new clinic makes getting treatment more convenient.
"I got so excited after my last visit in Atlanta. You don't have to spend so much time on the road getting back and forth. I live in Pine Mountain so it's about a 25 to30 minute drive here as opposed to going 70 to 80 miles to Atlanta," said Elaine Gunn, a transplant patient.
Piedmont Transplant Institute opened its first satellite location in 2007.
