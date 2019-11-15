Senate candidates face off in debate at CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four candidates faced off at Columbus State University (CSU) Thursday during a Georgia Senate debate.
Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico, journalist Jon Ossoff, and nonprofit chairman Markeith DeJesus took part in the debate. The debate was hosted by the Columbus branch and the CSU chapter of the NAACP.
The candidates hope to unseat Republican Senator David Perdue, who has represented the state of Georgia since 2015.
“It’s very important to know who is over your laws, who’s governing you, and who has a say in what you do, not only today but in a couple of years from now and for your family. So, it was very important to hear what they had to say,” said Jerdaija Traylor, president of the CSU chapter of the NAACP.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who’s also running for the Senate seat, did not attend the debate. Members of Tomlinson’s team were at the debate to answer any questions if needed.
As for political experience, Ossoff got more votes than Republican Karen Handel in the general election for U.S. House in 2017 but lost to her in a runoff. A year later, Amico lost to Republican Brad Raffensperger in the race for Georgia lieutenant governor.
