Thanksgiving city closures in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, some city services will be closed to allow employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Make sure you know which services will be available and which will not as they observe the holiday.
- 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov 29
- Landfills at Pine Grove and Granite Bluff - - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and open on Friday, Nov 29
- Recycling Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28
- Parks and Recreation - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov 29
- Animal Control - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov 29
- METRA Bus Service - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Saturday schedule run on Friday, Nov 29
- Recorder’s Court - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, 8:00 a.m. bond hearings only on Friday, Nov 29
- Columbus Civic Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov 29
- Columbus Ice Rink - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and open on Friday, Nov 29 with scheduled programming
