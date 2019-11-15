Two vehicle accident on Hwy. 169 in Lee Co. leaves at least one injured

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - At least one person is injured following a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 169 in Lee County.
The accident is said to have occurred along the highway near the Spring Villa community.
At least one person has been injured in the crash. Their condition has not been confirmed at this time.
It is unclear if any other people sustained injuries in this crash.
