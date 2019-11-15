West Georgia Cancer Coalition receives $4K donation, presented by Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic is aiming to spread breast cancer awareness.
The Civic Center presented a check for over $4,000 to the West Georgia Cancer Coalition during a special ceremony on Thursday. The names of people who attended the Civic Center and opted to donate were put on pink ribbons that will be placed throughout the Civic Center’s box office lobby.
Members of the cancer coalition said the money will be used to help people with all forms of cancer.
“This money will assist women who are going through breast cancer as well as the other cancers,” said Cheryl Johnson with the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition. “Again, we are truly, truly thankful and grateful for the community, for the workers, for the Civic Center and for the city government for embracing this project. It’s truly, truly an honor to be able to accept this $4,050.”
The Civic Center has raised money for the cancer coalition for several years.
