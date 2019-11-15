A Wet and Chilly TGIF Before a Drier Weekend

A developing disturbance in Georgia and Alabama will keep off-and-on rain in the forecast for Friday with more widespread coverage possible again this evening—so unfortunately, we can no longer rule out the chance of rain for high school football games tonight. Keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy again today, but some good news: you can shed the rain gear by the weekend! Rain clears out Saturday morning, and the weekend ushers in more sunshine mixed in with a few clouds and highs back in the 60s. Mornings will still run cool in the upper 30s and low 40s, but at least the cold rain will be out of there! Looking ahead to next week, the weather looks quiet and mainly dry with temperatures gradually warming up closer to 70 again by Thursday. As it looks right now, past tonight, our next best rain chance may hold off until NEXT weekend.