Women in the Columbus community come together for Power of the Purse Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of women came together Thursday in Columbus for the United Way’s Power of the Purse Luncheon.
Over 600 women filled St. Luke Ministry Center to capacity to support the women who make up a group called United Women. The purpose was to bring women together, mobilize power, and give scholarships to students in need.
Participants were asked to bring undergarments to the luncheon to be distributed to the various agencies served by the United Way. Organizers said an undergarment is something that’s often taken for granted, but there are so many in our community who do not have access to the essentials.
"They may have been living in traumatic situations with nothing but the clothes on their backs. It is amazing what an undergarment program can do for these women to keep them on track and to help them build confidence in themselves, said Gwen Ruff."
Nearly 2,800 undergarments were donated, and several thousand dollars were donated by attendees to fund the program. Organizers said they’re hoping to continue to expand and give more scholarships to students and continue to help their fellow woman.
