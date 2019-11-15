World Diabetes Day: Health officials raising awareness of diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday marks World Diabetes Day and it’s all about spreading awareness.
More than 30 million people in the United States are living with diabetes. Health officials say 1 in 10 people will develop the condition. It’s characterized by high levels of blood sugar resulting from defects in insulin production.
According to the CDC, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. There is no cure for diabetes, but there are ways to manage it.
"Really looking at opportunities to focus on healthier lifestyles, to really focus on balanced nutrition. Really looking at incorporating activity into one's day even if it means parking a little further from the door to the grocery store or at work," says Ann Blair, manager of Diabetes Services at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Blair says identifying the risk of diabetes is very important along with focusing on prevention resources.
