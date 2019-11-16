Drying Out For The Weekend!

After a cold, dreary, and wet past couple of days, sunshine finally returns to the Valley, giving us a chance to dry out! Weather this weekend looks perfect for November standards, with mild afternoons in the 60s & chilly nights in the 30s & 40s.
Next week looks pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds each day, with highs in the 60s & lows in the 40s, with a slow warming trend. Highs could approach 70 on Thursday, before a cold front brings a chance of rain next Friday, along with a reinforcing shot of Fall air!
