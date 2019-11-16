Eat, Drink, & Antique Festival is today, November 16th.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As an enjoyable way to spend this Saturday, November 16th, there will be an Eat, Drink, & Antique Festival today starting at 10:00 a.m.
There will be a complete outdoor market of antique goods to browse. At the event, there will also be live music and food and beverage trucks that will start at 12:00 p.m. this afternoon.
The event is hosted by Chattabrewchee, Vintageville, and Redesign Time. It will take place at 1301 6th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia.
