Nonprofit hosts fundraising event to help children in foster care system in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As children and families go through the foster care system, they oftentimes go through hardships and need people to turn to.
One local non-profit organization is stepping in to help. It’s called Project Greene Light and it provides a place for foster families to come together.
Hundreds of people gathered at St. Luke Ministry Center Friday night to raise money for the program and with a special guest.
Children in the foster care system often don’t see their families and move from home to home.
Project Green Light provides a facility for those children to connect with their biological families and spend time in a home-like environment.
“Otherwise, people are doing visitations in places such as McDonald’s or Burger King and these children are up in the play place understandably, but the parents are down waiting for them to come out. So, there’s no interaction going, there’s no building of trust, or any parental involvement” said Vice President Jessica Taylor.
Every year, the organization hosts a fundraising event to make sure children experience special occasions like Christmas and birthdays.
Singer, songwriter, and storyteller, Sean Dietrich, also known as “Sean of the South,” was their special guest.
“It feels good knowing that something I do benefits anybody who needs help. I enjoy helping people, primarily children,” said Dietrich.
The Project Greene Light facility is located in East Alabama but also caters to any child in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The associate pastor of Saint Luke said they are thrilled to be apart of helping kids during rough times.
“It’s such an important work for us to go out and support those kids who really are in their worst place they can be in their life. Being able to let them know that they are loved, cared for, and that there is somebody who is thinking about them and praying for them and loving them,” said Associate Pastor Brett Maddocks.
They have people come help and volunteer at the facility and one little one said he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“I love to see kids happy. It’s one of my favorite things to see. I love seeing kids happy because it makes me feel happy that I’ve helped,” said volunteer Mason Taylor.
Project Greene Light is always looking for donors and volunteers. For more information on the organization and to donate, click here.
