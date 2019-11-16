YMCA Metropolitan of Columbus to build new branch in Midtown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus, Georgia plans to build a new branch in Midtown and expand its D.A. Turner location in North Columbus.
Some of the plans for the D.A. Turner location are to expand the gym, create a larger space for kids and add more classrooms.
The new branch in Midtown will replace the A.J. McClung branch on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The A.J. McClung branch will stay open while the new Midtown branch is built.
Ryan Matthews, a YMCA member, says he has been going to the YMCA with his family for years and he’s excited about the new changes.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.