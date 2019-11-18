Columbus 2025 Initiative launches online dashboard to track happenings in the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley now have a way to see what’s happening in Columbus with a new dashboard.
The program is called the Columbus Vibrant and Connected Places Dashboard and was launched by the Columbus 2025 Initiative. It allows city leaders to track and document information throughout the city.
The dashboard is broken down into four different categories: neighborhood amenities, activities and events, mobility and transportation, and safety and health.
“We are on the cuffs of making data available because computers in our everyday life are so much more present,” said Will Burgin, chairman of Columbus 2025. “The citizens are asking and want interested in what’s going on and now the city is at a point where they can share. So, the citizens can see for themselves. you see that in so many ways.”
