Columbus teenager reported missing, last seen Nov. 14

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently searching for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.
James Douglas Marshall was last seen on Nov. 14 when he walked away from his residence in the 1000 block of Ada Ave.
He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, jeans and a pair of red and black Jordans sneakers.
He 6′2″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
