It has been two years since two bodies were found in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been two years since two missing bodies were found in Macon County, Alabama. The family of the missing men reminisce and mourn after it has been two years since the bodies were found.
The incident happened in November of 2017. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the two bodies found in a wooded area were two missing men from Atlanta.
According to Macon County Sheriff, Andre Brunson, the two bodies found were 29-year-old, Edward Reeves and his cousin 30-year-old, Kendrick Stokes.
After the two cousins were reported missing, both bodies were found in a woods off of Highway 80 two years ago.
Reeves was an Atlanta-based rapper at the time that went by the name “Bambino Gold.”
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.