Phenix City pedestrian killed after overnight crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An overnight crash in Phenix City has left one man dead.
A grey Nissan Maxima was heading westbound in the outside lane of Hwy. 80 in Phenix City at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 18 and struck a pedestrian walking in the center of that lane.
The crash is said to have occurred near Wynn Rd.
The pedestrian, later identified as 33-year-old Terry Gene Beebe, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Phenix City police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
