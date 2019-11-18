Student arrested in Columbus after allegedly striking a teacher

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A student in Columbus was arrested Monday after an incident involving a teacher.
According to the Muscogee County School District, the incident happened at the ChanceLight Therapeutic Day School site that’s located within the Marshall Student Success Center.
The district says the incident initiated with the 18-year-old student striking a teacher. Muscogee County School District police were notified and upon deescalating the situation, a set of brass knuckles was discovered in the male student’s possession.
The incident is under investigation with Muscogee County School District police and the Columbus Police Department.
