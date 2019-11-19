Auburn University Regional Airport sees millions worth of improvements

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn University Regional Airport has seen millions of dollars in improvements over the years.
A growing population and a booming aviation program combined with economic growth make for a successful Auburn University Regional Airport. According to the airport and aviation center director, the airport has seen $45 million worth of improvements in the last 14 years. Improvements include upgraded runways and new terminals.
The airport is also seeing lots of large aircraft, which brings in technicians, accountants, and other workers, in addition to cargo and materials.
“The airport is an economic development tool for the community. It’s important when corporations are looking to relocate that brings jobs and tax that we enjoy as common citizens. The airport is an important piece of that,” said Bill Hutto, director of the Auburn Airpot and Aviation Center.
There are more improvements the airport has planned for the future. It’s looking at building more ramp space and taxi space, as well as an air traffic control tower.
