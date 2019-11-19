‘Change for Trays’ helping feed students without lunch money in Smith Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A mother in Lee County is hoping to make sure that Smiths Station students with balances on their lunch accounts are able to eat.
Lacey Bochmann created Change for Trays after her son was denied lunch at Smiths Station High School for being $0.65 cents short. This group is working to create a fund to help pay the remaining funds of students that don’t have enough money to get a school lunch.
Bochmann said the Change for Trays fund will be available at Smith Station High School as well as East, South, West, and Wacooche elementary schools.
“So, an account has been set up with each school minus one school,” said Bochmann. "Currently, we’re still waiting on the approval from that school. And the funds will be put into the lunch accounts. Hopefully, we get more and more and it acrues and we don’t have to ever be short. But then if a child comes through, whether it’s full lunch meals, $2.35, or a few cents, they can pull from that account and put it into the child’s account so that they can get their lunch.
After hosting a fundraising auction this past weekend, $654 was raised. This is enough to buy 257 school lunches.
