Columbus police release surveillance video of suspected Yvonne Ct. burglar
By Alex Jones | November 19, 2019 at 2:16 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 7:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a house burglary on Yvonne Ct.

Police are releasing surveillance video in the hopes that the public may be able to help them identify the suspect.

A burglary was reported at a residence in the 2000 block of Yvonne Ct. on Nov. 14.

The burglar forced their way into the residence and stole several electronics, televisions, cell phones, and jewelry.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4382.

Surveillance video of suspected Yvonne Ct. burglar

