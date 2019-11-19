Columbus police searching for 2 runaway teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating two runaway teenagers.
17-year-old Jasmin Bahema and 15-year-old Breanna Dowding were last seen Saturday, Nov. 16 near 6th Avenue and 20th Street at around 7 p.m.
Jasmin is 5’1” and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Jasmin was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings. Her hair was in a ponytail.
Breanna is 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Breanna was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Her hair was in two braided ponytails.
Police say the teenagers left together and may still be together. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
