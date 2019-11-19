Davis Broadcasting Inc. hosting 33rd annual 24-hour Radiothon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. will hold its 24 Hour Radiothon. It is the 33rd year that the Radiothon will be conducted.
The 24-hour event starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22nd.
Big radio stations such as Foxie 105 (WFXE-FM 104.9), K92.7 (WKZJ-FM 92.7), Praise 100.7 (WEAM-FM 100.7), and WOKS-AM/FM (AM1340 & 94.1) join together and stop their music to instead raise funds that go toward helping children in the community.
Proceeds collected go towards an abundance of toys and bikes that will be at the Davis Broadcasting Annual Needy Children’s Christmas Party, which is being held on Dec. 14. It will take place at the Columbus Civic Center.
Karen Robinson, the Promotions Director at Davis Broadcasting says, “This is our 33rd year of giving back to our community. With the help of the community and our volunteers, kids in the Tri-City area that might go without gifts, will receive bikes and toys for Christmas. Make a donation and put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas”.
Donations can be made by dialing (706) 576-3565, clicking here, or by stopping at the Davis Broadcasting studios on Friday, November 22nd from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. or the following day, Saturday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
