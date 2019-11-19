Dry Through Friday; Rain Returns Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will keep warming up as move through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Thursday and Friday. Clouds should increase Friday ahead of the next cold front, but at the moment we are only mentioning a very slim chance of rain late in the afternoon or evening. Saturday still appears to be a wet day at times with rain likely during the day - no storms should be in the mix, however. Sunday should be drier and cooler as the cold front passes on by with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows going into Monday morning in the 30s and 40s. For next week, we'll start things dry on Monday and Tuesday with a warming trend, but all signs point to Wednesday being a rainy and stormy day - which will have big implications for travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday and beyond, so we'll keep an eye on things for you!