Family reunification program begins in Troup Co. for children in DFACS custody, incarcerated parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family reunification program with children under DFACS custody and incarcerated parents will begin in Troup County next week.
Inmates, who must meet very specific guidelines, and their children will have a face-to-face visit once a week in a newly remolded room in the Troup County Jail. The visit will give children who were taken from their parent by no fault of their own, a chance to see their parent in person.
The child will be transported to the Sheriff’s Office via a parent aid and will visit with the approved inmate for one hour. The entire visit will be monitored by the parent aid and a counselor if necessary. A detention officer will escort the inmate to the visiting room, which will have closed-circuit cameras with audio.
The family reunification program is a collaborative effort of Sheriff James Woodruff, the Troup County Juvenile Court, the Department of Family Children Services, West Georgia Counseling and Assessment, Inc., Georgia’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, and others.
