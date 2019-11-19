A Gradual Warm-Up

We still expect temperatures to gradually turn warmer over the next few days with 70s likely by Thursday and Friday. A mix of sun and clouds mid-week gives way to an increase in cloud cover again by Friday before better rain chances arrive for the start of the weekend. Scattered showers move in Saturday ahead of another cold front headed toward the Southeast, making for a cooler and sunnier second half of the weekend. Sunday through Tuesday morning look crisp and chilly with 30s possible again in some spots. Of course, the big focus next week will be travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving. As of right now, the Chattahoochee Valley looks dry until another system brings a chance of rain and a few storms on Wednesday of next week, but still too far out to fine-tune the details. We’ll keep you updated!