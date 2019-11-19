GUEST SEGMENT: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosting annual HIV/AIDS Awareness Walk in Columbus

GUEST SEGMENT: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosting annual HIV/AIDS Awareness Walk in Columbus
By Olivia Gunn | November 18, 2019 at 11:24 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 11:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite advances in HIV testing and treatment, HIV and AIDS still pose a major threat, especially to those who don’t get tested.

The Columbus chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority are partnering with several organizations to prove free testing and information. Their annual HIV/AIDS Awareness Walk takes place Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbus State University.

Dr. Mesha Patrick of the Columbus metro chapter and Charlotte Edwards of the Columbus alumnae chapter gives more details about the testing that’s being offered.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.