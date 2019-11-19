GUEST SEGMENT: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosting annual HIV/AIDS Awareness Walk in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite advances in HIV testing and treatment, HIV and AIDS still pose a major threat, especially to those who don’t get tested.
The Columbus chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority are partnering with several organizations to prove free testing and information. Their annual HIV/AIDS Awareness Walk takes place Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbus State University.
Dr. Mesha Patrick of the Columbus metro chapter and Charlotte Edwards of the Columbus alumnae chapter gives more details about the testing that’s being offered.
