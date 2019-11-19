‘It’s gut-wrenching’ Loved ones plead for answers in Chattahoochee Valley missing persons cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many have their minds on missing Aniah Blanchard, who police believe was kidnapped almost a month ago from Auburn, some families throughout the Chattahoochee Valley have loved ones of their own still missing years later.
Lori Ann Slesinski disappeared from Auburn in June 2006.
“[She was] nutty, she loved to laugh," a friend of Slesinski, Marc Holmes, said. "She had a great personality, great sense of humor. [She was} smart as a whip.”
Erin Collier went missing from Columbus in March 2018
“She was feisty. You couldn’t tell her what to do, but she was a loving person,” Collier’s sister, Sarah King, said.
These missing women are just two of the more 1,000 missing adults and about 1,300 missing teens in Georgia, according to the GBI.
And while to some, each seems like just another missing persons case, to the friends and family of these two women, their disappearance leaves a hole in their lives, one that still affects them daily.
“I still think about her," Holmes said. "I know it might still sound corny. I still have her number in my phone. I know it doesn’t work, but I don’t won’t to delete it.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they don’t total up the number of missing in the state, but on their website, there are dozens of missing adults with cases dating back to the 80s.
This year alone so far in Alabama, there have been 3 Amber Alerts and 41 missing senior alerts.
But for those who have someone they know who's disappeared, one missing is one too many.
“Their family is sitting around wondering and trying to understand what’s going on, why it happened, and where they could be,” Holmes said.
