LaGrange police still searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are still searching for the whereabouts of Zari Sarobi Askew. The suspect has active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred several weeks ago on Leeman Street.
There is still a search for Dmetrius Brandon Lemon, who also has active warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. This is also in connection to the same incident and shooting on Leeman Street.
If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Lemon or Askew, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000, or call 911 immediately.
Crimestoppers wants to remind the public that they will pay up to a $1000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.
