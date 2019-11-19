Muscogee County School Board votes in favor of 1 percent ESPLOST

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board voted in favor of its first education special purpose local option sales tax (ESPLOST) on Monday.
If voters say yes, the special one percent tax will provide the school district with funding needed for renovations and modifications to existing facilities and construction of new schools.
“Every school will benefit,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
The ESPLOST tax will now go to voters to decide on a ballot on March 24, 2020. One of the biggest things on the list of $185 million in projects for the school district is a new elementary school by consolidating Dawson and St. Mary’s Road elementary schools.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.