Student charged with battery appears in court after striking MCSD teacher

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old student who was arrested for striking a teacher in the Muscogee County School District has now been charged for multiple offenses.
Jaylin Jordan pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in Recorder’s Court.
MCSD police were notified and upon deescalating the situation, a set of brass knuckles were discovered in the student’s possession.
Jordan was charged with battery against an employee in the public school system, felony obstruction of a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
The total amount of bonds for assaulting an administrator, police officer and carrying a concealed weapon was over $22,500.
Jordan was ordered to have a mental health evaluation. Since he is a juvenile who lives at a group home, his lawyer asked for leniency in setting bond and remanding him to be held without bond. The case has now been bound over to Superior Court.
