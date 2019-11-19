5th St. South closing for construction in Phenix City

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - 5th Street South in Phenix City is closing due to utility construction associated with a city project.
5th Street South will be closed to traffic between Seal Road and 15th Avenue. This construction will start at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and will continue until Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:00 p.m.
A detour will be in place and will route traffic around the construction site. During this time, delays should be expected and travel times should be adjusted accordingly.
Any questions can be asked by contacting the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.
