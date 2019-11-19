TSYS raises over $1M for United Way campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - TSYS announced the results of their 2019 fundraising campaign for the United Way on Tuesday.
The campaign exceeded their goal, raising over $1 million. A representative from TSYS said the campaign will help people in every way possible.
"So, we see the sky being the limit. We're going to continue to give back to this community and to this world because we're all so very fortunate to have what we have," said Gaylon Jowers, president of TSYS Issuer Solutions.
The campaign total was revealed in the auditorium of the TSYS Riverfront Campus in Columbus.
