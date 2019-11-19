Wetumpka police investigator arrested, terminated

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested an investigator with the Wetumpka Police Department Tuesday morning.
Cpl. Sean Blackburn was charged with two counts of theft second degree.
According to SBI, Blackburn reportedly stole a gun and narcotics from the police department’s evidence locker.
Wetumpka Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves confirmed the department noticed evidence missing from case files in early November.
They turned the investigation over to SBI because it involved an officer.
Blackburn, who had been with the department for nine years, was terminated on Nov. 13.
Reeves said this is devastating to the police department.
“But it needs to be known that this will not be tolerated in the department, and we will enforce the law no matter who it is,” Reeves said.
Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston confirmed his office will prosecute the case.
Blackburn was taken to the Elmore County Detention Facility and placed under a $5,000 bond.
