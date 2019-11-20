Democratic debate revives clashes over ‘Medicare for All’

The debate came at a critical juncture for the Democratic Party — less than three months before the first voting contests and with big questions hanging over the front-runners. Some Democrats have grown worried about former Vice President Joe Biden’s durability, while others fear that Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are too liberal to win a general election. Those concerns have prompted former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick to launch a late bid for the nomination, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg expected to jump in as well in the coming days.