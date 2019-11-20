Columbus woman sentenced in 5 Corner Lotto murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman was sentenced Wednesday for her connection to a murder case.
Kimberly Huffman entered a guilty plea for charges of harboring a fugitive and hindering apprehension of a criminal.
The charges stem from murder at 5 Corner Lotto in November 2016. The robbery and shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Vatsal Patel. Patel’s father was also shot but survived.
Huffman was sentenced to five years probation and 100 hours of community service.
