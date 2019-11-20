Council members vote to expand landfill in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Changes are coming to a landfill in Phenix City after the waste disposal site has been closed for a year.
The current landfill is located off Highway 431 but has been closed since November 2018 because it reached its capacity. Phenix City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to expand the existing landfill.
According to the city council, expanding the site will not have any negative social, environmental, or economic impacts. City officials have not confirmed when the expansion will begin.
