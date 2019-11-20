Elaine Gillespie enters race for Columbus City Council District 4 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native has announced her candidacy for the Columbus City Council District 4 seat.
Elaine Gillespie is the former field representative for Congressman Sanford Bishop, U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district.
Gillespie said she is here for the community and wants all city officials to hold themselves accountable to make Columbus a better place.
“My mission and my hope is that I can serve the citizens of Columbus in the 4th District so that we can be accountable for the aspects of this community, and to make those folks who we appoint be accountable as well,” said Gillespie.
Gillespie has also worked as a firefighter and for the city’s tax office. The city council seat was formerly held by Evelyn Turner Pugh.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.