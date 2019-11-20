‘Find Aniah’ bracelets available in Auburn Nov. 20

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The group behind the “Find Aniah” bracelets that benefit Aniah Blanchard’s family returns to Auburn Wednesday, Nov. 20 for those in the area to pick up bracelets of their own.
All proceeds from the $3 donation for the bracelets go to Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, and family.
Bracelets will be available at the Auburn Dream Center at 1103 Donahue Drive in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT.
Each bracelet has “#FindAniah," the words “God is Bigger” and the tip line phone number printed on them.
A group of friends of Blanchard’s mother created the bracelet in the hopes of helping the family financially while they continue to search for the missing 19-year-old.
Blanchard was last seen in Auburn October 23. Police believe she was kidnapped by 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who now sits in the Lee County Jail.
