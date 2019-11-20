Gov. Ivey awards $95K grant to provide shelter for pets belonging to victims of domestic violence

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant totaling $95,207 to ensure that pets belonging to victims of domestic violence are taken care of when their owners flee to safe shelters.
“These days pets are a part of the family unit, yet their welfare is often forgotten when a family is forced to flee from violent home situations,” Ivey said. “This program will ensure that while pets may not accompany their owners to safe shelters, they are properly cared for.”
The grant was awarded to Shelby County Humane Society, which started the Shelby SafePet program in 2018 to protect animals in these types of situations.
The shelter was able to expand the program statewide with the help of veterinarians and volunteers. The pet-care service is free for victims.
Officials say the Alabama Department of Economic and Community (ADECA) is administering the grant through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Anyone who is familiar with Gov. Ivey knows she has a heart for animals and is concerned about their well-being,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to offer its support for this program.”
