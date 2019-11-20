Ibraheem Yazeed denied bond, must submit DNA sample

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard, will have to submit a DNA sample to prosecutors, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.
Lee County District Judge Russell Bush also denied a motion to reconsider Yazeed’s bond.
Lee County deputies surrounded Yazeed as he was brought in for his preliminary hearing. Just as Yazeed sat down, he glanced back seemingly at no one in particular in the courtroom.
Detective Josh Mixon with the Auburn Police Department was the first and only state witness to take the stand. Mixon gave a powerful testimony to the alleged evidence collected so far.
“Located blood evidence that was discovered in the passenger compartment of the vehicle," Mixon told the court, referring to Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle found in Montgomery not long after she disappeared in late October.
Special interest was paid to the Chevron gas station video in Auburn and a witness who reportedly saw Yazeed force Aniah Blanchard against her will in her vehicle.
“The one person that was actually physically in the store gave a statement and came forward is very clear," Mixon said.
Even more dramatic statements from Mixon indicated the witness didn’t come forward right away after telling his girlfriend or wife what he saw earlier that night.
“She told him it was none of his business and to stay out of it. He started breaking down and crying and was remorseful he hadn’t come forward sooner," said Mixon.
Part of the hearing included Yazeed’s attorney arguing for his client an opportunity to make bond. The suspect’s attorney said all he saw were “a few misdemeanors in Yazeed’s criminal history.”
The State of Alabama filed a motion Tuesday seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Yazeed.
Yazeed’s attorney filed a motion last week requesting Yazeed be given bond and be transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The attorney said Yazeed was receiving death threats in the Lee County Jail and was in solitary confinement for his security.
In the response, the district attorney said Yazeed shouldn’t be allowed to transfer to Montgomery County because that is where he evaded prosecution in other cases.
During the hearing, Bush also found enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. A date for the grand jury is not known.
A Nov. 8 gag order remains in place, which prevents the parties and “any potential witnesses” from speaking to members of the media or making social media posts. Multiple news organizations have since filed a motion seeking to lift that order, calling it “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 to consider that motion.
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. Yazeed is being held without bond in connection to her disappearance.
